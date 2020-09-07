HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District is relaunching curbside student meals distribution on Tuesday, Sept. 8 — the first day of the 2020-2021 school year. This comes after a week long break.
Each day, families can go to any location to pick up one pre-packed breakfast and lunch meal per student. The meals are served at no cost to families.
It is imperative that our students still receive the nutrition they need each day — whether they’re in class or at home engaged in virtual learning, Our curbside student meal program is essential to the success of our online students, and I urge our families to participate.Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan
HISD Nutrition Services will offer daily curbside pickup, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 86 schools. Parents must show proof of enrollment in an HISD school — such as a student ID or report card — to pick up the meals.
LOCATIONS
|Campus
|Address
|Almeda Elementary School
|14226 Almeda School Road
|Austin High School
|1700 Dumble St.
|Bastian Elementary School
|5051 Bellfort Ave.
|Bell Elementary School
|12323 Shaftsbury Dr.
|Bellfort Early Childhood Center
|7647 Bellfort Ave.
|Benavidez Elementary School
|6262 Gulfton St.
|Benbrook Elementary School
|4026 Bolin Road
|Bonham Elementary School
|8302 Braes River Dr.
|Bonner Elementary School
|8100 Elrod St.
|Braeburn Elementary School
|7707 Rampart St.
|Burnet Elementary School
|5403 Canal St.
|Carrillo Elementary School
|960 Wayside Dr.
|Chavez High School
|8501 Howard Dr.
|Condit Elementary School
|7000 S. Third St.
|Crespo Elementary School
|7500 Office City Dr.
|Dogan Elementary School
|4202 Liberty Road
|Durkee Elementary School
|7301 Nordling Road
|Eliot Elementary School
|6411 Laredo St.
|Elrod Elementary School
|6230 Dumfries Dr.
|Emerson Elementary School
|9533 Skyline Dr.
|Energized for STEM Academy
|7055 Beechnut St.
|Energized for Execellence Academy MS
|6107 Bissonnet St.
|Farias Early Childhood Center
|515 E. Rittenhouse St.
|Foerster Elementary School
|14200 Fonmeadow Dr.
|Foster Elementary School
|3919 Ward St
|Furr High School
|520 Mercury Dr.
|Gallegos Elementary School
|7415 Harrisburg Blvd.
|Golfcrest Elementary School
|7414 Fairway Dr.
|Gross Elementary School
|12583 S. Gessner Dr.
|Halpin Early Childhood Center
|10901 Sandpiper Dr.
|Hartman Middle School
|7111 Westover Road
|Henry Middle School
|10702 E. Hardy Road
|Herod Elementary School
|5627 Jason St.
|Hilliard Elementary School
|8115 E Houston Rd.
|Hogg Middle School
|1100 Merrill St.
|Holland Middle School
|1600 Gellhorn Dr.
|Smith Elementary School
|4802 Chrystell Lane
|Kashmere High School
|6900 Wileyvale St.
|Kelso Elementary School
|5800 Southmund St.
|Laurenzo Early Childhood Center
|205 N. Delmar St.
|Lawson Middle School
|14000 Stancliff St.
|Longfellow Elementary School
|3617 Norris Dr.
|Mading Elementary School
|8511 Crestmont St.
|Marshall Elementary School
|6200 Winfield Road
|McNamara Elementary School
|8714 Mcavoy Dr.
|Milby High School
|1601 Broadway St.
|Mistral Early Childhood Center
|6203 Jessamine St.
|Mitchell Elementary School
|10900 Gulfdale Dr.
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Early Childhood Center
|3930 W Fuqua St.
|Moreno Elementary School
|620 E. Canino Road
|Neff Early Childhood Center
|8200 Carvel Lane
|Neff Elenentary School
|8301 Neff St.
|Northline Elementary School
|821 Witcher Lane
|Northside High School
|1101 Quitman St.
|Oak Forest Elementary School
|1401 W 43rd St.
|Oates Elementary School
|10044 Wallisville Road
|Park Place Elementary School
|8235 Park Place Blvd.
|Peck Elementary School
|5001 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
|Pershing Middle School
|3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd.
|Peterson Elementary School
|14404 Waterloo Dr.
|Pilgrim Academy
|6302 Skyline Dr.
|Piney Point Middle School
|8921 Pagewood Lane
|Port Houston Elementary School
|1800 McCarty St.
|Reagan K-8 Educational Center
|4842 Anderson Road
|Revere Middle School
|10502 Briar Forest Dr.
|River Oaks Elementary School
|2008 Kirby Dr.
|Robinson Elementary School
|12425 Woodforest Blvd.
|Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center
|9400 Irvington Blvd.
|Seguin Elementary School
|5905 Waltrip St.
|Shadowbriar Elementary School
|2650 Shadowbriar Dr.
|Shadydale Elementary School
|5905 Tidwell Road
|Shearn Elementary School
|9802 Stella Link Road
|Sinclair Elementary School
|6410 Grovewood Lane
|Sterling Aviation Early College High School
|11625 Martindale Road
|Sugar Grove Academy
|9595 Winkler Dr.
|Valley West Elementary School
|10707 S. Gessner Dr.
|Walnut Bend Elementary School
|10620 Briar Forest Dr.
|Waltrip High School
|1900 W. 34th St.
|Booker T. Washington High School
|4204 Yale St.
|Welch Middle School
|11544 S. Gessner Road
|Wesley Elementary School
|800 Dillard St.
|Westbury High School
|11911 Chimney Rock Road
|Mark White Elementary School
|2515 Old Farm Road
|Windsor Village Elementary School
|14440 Polo St.
|Wisdom High School
|6529 Beverly Hill Lane
|Worthing High School
|9215 Scott St.
|Yates High School
|3650 Alabama St.
For more information on student meals offered during virtual learning and a complete list of curbside pickup locations and times, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals.
