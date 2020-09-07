HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District is relaunching curbside student meals distribution on Tuesday, Sept. 8 — the first day of the 2020-2021 school year. This comes after a week long break.

Each day, families can go to any location to pick up one pre-packed breakfast and lunch meal per student. The meals are served at no cost to families.

It is imperative that our students still receive the nutrition they need each day — whether they’re in class or at home engaged in virtual learning, Our curbside student meal program is essential to the success of our online students, and I urge our families to participate. Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan

HISD Nutrition Services will offer daily curbside pickup, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 86 schools. Parents must show proof of enrollment in an HISD school — such as a student ID or report card — to pick up the meals.

LOCATIONS

Campus Address Almeda Elementary School 14226 Almeda School Road Austin High School 1700 Dumble St. Bastian Elementary School 5051 Bellfort Ave. Bell Elementary School 12323 Shaftsbury Dr. Bellfort Early Childhood Center 7647 Bellfort Ave. Benavidez Elementary School 6262 Gulfton St. Benbrook Elementary School 4026 Bolin Road Bonham Elementary School 8302 Braes River Dr. Bonner Elementary School 8100 Elrod St. Braeburn Elementary School 7707 Rampart St. Burnet Elementary School 5403 Canal St. Carrillo Elementary School 960 Wayside Dr. Chavez High School 8501 Howard Dr. Condit Elementary School 7000 S. Third St. Crespo Elementary School 7500 Office City Dr. Dogan Elementary School 4202 Liberty Road Durkee Elementary School 7301 Nordling Road Eliot Elementary School 6411 Laredo St. Elrod Elementary School 6230 Dumfries Dr. Emerson Elementary School 9533 Skyline Dr. Energized for STEM Academy 7055 Beechnut St. Energized for Execellence Academy MS 6107 Bissonnet St. Farias Early Childhood Center 515 E. Rittenhouse St. Foerster Elementary School 14200 Fonmeadow Dr. Foster Elementary School 3919 Ward St Furr High School 520 Mercury Dr. Gallegos Elementary School 7415 Harrisburg Blvd. Golfcrest Elementary School 7414 Fairway Dr. Gross Elementary School 12583 S. Gessner Dr. Halpin Early Childhood Center 10901 Sandpiper Dr. Hartman Middle School 7111 Westover Road Henry Middle School 10702 E. Hardy Road Herod Elementary School 5627 Jason St. Hilliard Elementary School 8115 E Houston Rd. Hogg Middle School 1100 Merrill St. Holland Middle School 1600 Gellhorn Dr. Smith Elementary School 4802 Chrystell Lane Kashmere High School 6900 Wileyvale St. Kelso Elementary School 5800 Southmund St. Laurenzo Early Childhood Center 205 N. Delmar St. Lawson Middle School 14000 Stancliff St. Longfellow Elementary School 3617 Norris Dr. Mading Elementary School 8511 Crestmont St. Marshall Elementary School 6200 Winfield Road McNamara Elementary School 8714 Mcavoy Dr. Milby High School 1601 Broadway St. Mistral Early Childhood Center 6203 Jessamine St. Mitchell Elementary School 10900 Gulfdale Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early Childhood Center 3930 W Fuqua St. Moreno Elementary School 620 E. Canino Road Neff Early Childhood Center 8200 Carvel Lane Neff Elenentary School 8301 Neff St. Northline Elementary School 821 Witcher Lane Northside High School 1101 Quitman St. Oak Forest Elementary School 1401 W 43rd St. Oates Elementary School 10044 Wallisville Road Park Place Elementary School 8235 Park Place Blvd. Peck Elementary School 5001 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Pershing Middle School 3838 Blue Bonnet Blvd. Peterson Elementary School 14404 Waterloo Dr. Pilgrim Academy 6302 Skyline Dr. Piney Point Middle School 8921 Pagewood Lane Port Houston Elementary School 1800 McCarty St. Reagan K-8 Educational Center 4842 Anderson Road Revere Middle School 10502 Briar Forest Dr. River Oaks Elementary School 2008 Kirby Dr. Robinson Elementary School 12425 Woodforest Blvd. Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center 9400 Irvington Blvd. Seguin Elementary School 5905 Waltrip St. Shadowbriar Elementary School 2650 Shadowbriar Dr. Shadydale Elementary School 5905 Tidwell Road Shearn Elementary School 9802 Stella Link Road Sinclair Elementary School 6410 Grovewood Lane Sterling Aviation Early College High School 11625 Martindale Road Sugar Grove Academy 9595 Winkler Dr. Valley West Elementary School 10707 S. Gessner Dr. Walnut Bend Elementary School 10620 Briar Forest Dr. Waltrip High School 1900 W. 34th St. Booker T. Washington High School 4204 Yale St. Welch Middle School 11544 S. Gessner Road Wesley Elementary School 800 Dillard St. Westbury High School 11911 Chimney Rock Road Mark White Elementary School 2515 Old Farm Road Windsor Village Elementary School 14440 Polo St. Wisdom High School 6529 Beverly Hill Lane Worthing High School 9215 Scott St. Yates High School 3650 Alabama St.

For more information on student meals offered during virtual learning and a complete list of curbside pickup locations and times, visit HoustonISD.org/StudentMeals.