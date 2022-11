HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Acres Homes.

It happened after midnight Monday morning at the 7600 block of West Montgomery Road near West Little York.

Police said the man was in the roadway when a 2000 Nissan Altima hit him and kept going.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with a head injury and was unresponsive.

Police believe the Altima should have front end damage and potentially side damage from the curb.

An investigation is ongoing.