HOUSTON (CW39) — A Hitchcock police officer is recovering after he was hit by a suspect’s vehicle during a high-speed chase across two counties on Saturday morning.

It started on Highway 6 near FM 2004 around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers tried stopping the suspect in his white Dodge Challenger for traffic violations, but he fled.

The suspect later stopped at I-45 and Monroe, but he took off again. The chase went 50 miles into Houston. During his third time stopping – at North Shepherd Road and I-10 – he hit one officer with his vehicle.

The officer then fired at the suspect, hitting him in the shoulder. Both the officer and the suspect are expected to recover from their injuries.