HOUSTON (KIAH) — With more than $40 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Houston Airport System joined the FAA in breaking ground on a project that HAS says will modernize the taxiways at the city’s original commercial airport.

Some existing taxiways will be demolished while others will be fully or partially reconstructed.

The goal of the project is to make Hobby safer and more efficient for airlines and their passengers.

“Houston Airports is grateful for our continued partnership with the FAA and their continued investment in our critical infrastructure,” said Jim Szczesniak, Chief Operating Officer for Houston Airports. “These grants are a down payment to ensure Houston’s airports remain healthy economic engines as demand for air travel grows.”

It’s unclear when construction will be complete, but there’s no word of it possibly negatively impacting airport operations.