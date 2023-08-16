HOUSTON (KIAH) — It opened in 1927 as a 600-acre airfield.

Now, William P. Hobby Airport in south Houston has 30 gates that five airlines use to fly travelers to 83 destinations.

Southwest, the airline with the most flights to and from Hobby, wants to add seven more gates to the airport’s west concourse to service even more passengers.

The Houston Airport System says Southwest’s $450 million expansion plan would also expand Hobby’s baggage claim area and create a new outbound baggage handling system.

If the city gives final approval, construction could begin early next year.

“The bulk of the concourse construction will take place outside of the active terminal area so there should be minimal impacts in the gate area,” Jim Szczesniak, Houston Airports Chief Operating Officer, said.