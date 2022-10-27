HOUSTON (KIAH) Glide your way into the holidays underneath the glittering lights of Downtown at this bustling, open-air ice-skating rink sponsored by Green Mountain Energy in the heart of Discovery Green. You can anticipate a number of quirky and cool, themed skate nights and even an opportunity to hit the ice with Santa.

Tickets are priced at $17 per person and include a skate rental. And if skating isn’t your thing, enjoy a holiday movie under the stars every Thursday evening or explore the park and Solstice Art Installation.

Every Saturday in November and December, Flea by Night brings an eclectic array of vendors selling items perfect for gifting that special someone. Check www.discoverygreen.com for details.