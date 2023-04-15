HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Sunday, April 16, Holocaust survivors, student ambassadors of the Holocaust Museum Houston’s (HMH) Engines of Change program and members of the Houston community will gather for a Yom HaShoah ceremony at Congregation Emanu El at 1500 Sunset Boulevard.

The ceremony, Yom HaShoah is a day to remember the 6 million Jewish people who lost their lives. It’s open to the public and will include remarks by Holocaust survivors and community leaders. That includes Consul General Livia, Link-Raviv, Consul General of Israel to the Southwest , a youth choir, a candle lighting ceremony and a reception.

750 guests will accept the 2023 Yom HaShoah Scholarship award:

Holocaust survivors and their families

HMH student ambassadors

community leaders

HMH Chair Barbara J. Herz

Consul General Livia-Link-Raviv,

Consul General of Israel to the Southwest

HMH Engines of Change Ambassador, Maya Friedberg

The event will also be livestreamed at hmh.org/livestream.