HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Sunday, April 16, Holocaust survivors, student ambassadors of the Holocaust Museum Houston’s (HMH) Engines of Change program and members of the Houston community will gather for a Yom HaShoah ceremony at Congregation Emanu El at 1500 Sunset Boulevard.
The ceremony, Yom HaShoah is a day to remember the 6 million Jewish people who lost their lives. It’s open to the public and will include remarks by Holocaust survivors and community leaders. That includes Consul General Livia, Link-Raviv, Consul General of Israel to the Southwest , a youth choir, a candle lighting ceremony and a reception.
750 guests will accept the 2023 Yom HaShoah Scholarship award:
- Holocaust survivors and their families
- HMH student ambassadors
- community leaders
- HMH Chair Barbara J. Herz
- Consul General Livia-Link-Raviv,
- Consul General of Israel to the Southwest
- HMH Engines of Change Ambassador, Maya Friedberg
The event will also be livestreamed at hmh.org/livestream.