HOUSTON (KIAH) — A home invasion in Katy is under investigation after a man wearing body armor was found dead in the entry way of a home.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said multiple suspects showed up at the home claiming they were Houston police officers. For unknown reasons, the suspects began shooting immediately, Gonzalez said.

One of the suspects inadvertently hits his partner, forcing him to drop his gun, Gonzalez said. The son of the homeowner then picks up the gun and begins shooting at the fleeing suspects, killing the one that began shooting first.

The other suspects drove off in a dark car, and deputies are still looking for them.