HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot overnight at a courtyard of an apartment building.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at The Villas at Park Place apartments, located on 8345 Park Place Boulevard.

Houston police officers arriving at the scene located a man dead with gunshot wounds. It’s reported the victim was a homeless man that hangs around the area.

Police said the victim got into a disturbance with another male that led to him being shot.

The other man is now in custody and the investigation continues.