HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in his 40s who was shot multiple times is in critical condition Wednesday morning in southwest Houston.

This happened close to Alief around 3 a.m. at 12450 Bissonnet Street near Cook Road.

Police said the man, who may be homeless, was sleeping on the sidewalk outside a business when the shooting happened. He was shot in the legs, arm and chest.

Several bullet casings were located near the man’s belongings.

It’s not immediately clear why the man was shot. An investigation is ongoing.