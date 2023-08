HOUSTON (KIAH) — A hostage situation involving children in northwest Harris County is over, and no one is hurt.

Deputies with the Harris County Sherriff’s Office called for backup around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning after someone holed themself up in a home in the 13000 block of Ann Louise Road.

Shortly afterwards, the hostage-taker gave up and walked out of the house with children.

The children are getting checked out at a hospital, but there are no reports of them getting hurt.