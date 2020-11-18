“Hou-Ville” holiday experience brings the Grinch to town

HOUSTON, TX (CW39) Hou-Ville is a brand-new Holiday experience that puts an H-Town spin on Dr. Seuss’ iconic Christmas village of “Whoville” in Downtown Houston this holiday season. The experience runs in Houston from December 1 – December 23, 2020!

HOU-VILLE IN HOUSTON

Hou-Ville is a holiday exhibit about Christmas, from Dr. Seuss’ children’s classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

The limited-time holiday event offers a holiday experience for the entire family with photo opportunities at each stop along the life-size Hou-Ville City sets, from Santa’s Houston Workshop to an Astro’s-themed Gingerbread House Bakery, to a candy cane lane that leads to a wintery hot chocolate and coffee station by one of Houston’s food trucks, The DoughCone. The holiday village also includes festive family-friendly attractions and a Hou-Ville Gift Shop, with gifts and stocking stuffers for the Grinches and Cindy Lou Who’s on your holiday list!

EXHIBIT SCHEDULE

Hou-Ville will be open Tuesday-Thursday for sessions from 3pm to 8pm, and weekends (Friday-Sunday) from 10am to 10pm, December 1-23, 2020. Weekday admission (Tuesday-Thursday) is $30 per adult, $15 for children 3-12 years-of-age, and kids 2-and-under are free. Weekend rates are $40/Adult and $20/Child. Tickets will be sold for 90-minute time slots and guests will be scheduled in two-hour increments to allow a full-time cleaning staff to clean and sanitize the exhibit and all contact points between time slots.

SAFETY REQUIREMENTS

For the safety of the staff and guests at Hou-Ville, masks will be required, which will be provided free of charge if needed, and wellness checks will be conducted upon entry, including a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature at or above 100.3 degrees Fahrenheit will need to reschedule their visit. The creators have also taken additional precautions to make sure guests can feel safe and confident during their Hou-Ville holiday experience. Hand sanitizing stations and wipes will be placed throughout the village and the entire facility will be steamed and sterilized nightly.

Official tickets for Hou-Ville are now on sale at www.hou-ville.com. Hou-Ville also offers opportunities for schools/field trips and private corporate events.