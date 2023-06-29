HOUSTON (KIAH) —The Wings Over Houston Airshow (WOHA) was created to foster the next generation of aviation leaders with their 2023 scholarship program. The scholarship will award $25,000 to college students interested in aviation.

“It’s essential to inspire and invest in the leaders of tomorrow, and this is no different in aviation and aeronautics industry. “This scholarship is our opportunity to give back to an industry that has given us so much, and I have no doubt this next generation will take us to new heights,” said Bill Roach, Executive Director of Wings.

In order to be eligible, students must be in good academic standing at an accredited college or university within the United States. Students must also be pursuing a degree in aviation, aeronautics, aerospace, or another related field. Requirements and selection criteria can be found here.

Aerobatic pilot and feature performer at Wings Over Houston Airshow, Rihn-Harvey said, “This is a highlight of my year rewarding talented students who display a genuine passion for aviation and demonstrate academic potential, leadership, and extracurricular involvement.”

Winners will be selected in September and be recognized at the Wings Over Houston Airshow, October 14-15, 2023, at Ellington Field.

The application deadline has now been extended until tomorrow, June 30, 2023.