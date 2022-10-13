HOUSTON (KIAH) — Record ragweed counts recently have made life miserable for allergy sufferers, but there is light at the end of the heavily pollinated tunnel.

An allergist at the McGovern Allergy and Asthma Clinic in Bellaire says that ragweed season typically ends in November and that the numbers are already coming down.

It’s been an unusually bad season for reasons the experts can’t quite explain.

“Pollen levels depend on a lot of factors,” Dr. Zachary Marshall said. “They depend upon overall temperature, patterns in rainfall, overall levels in carbon dioxide. So, there are a lot of theories.”

Whatever the reason for the high ragweed counts, they’ve led to annoying allergy symptoms for lots of people in the Houston area.

“It causes an intense allergic and kind of inflammatory reaction that will make it itchy and watery eyes,” Dr. Marshall said. “They may get running and sneezing, nasal congestion. Sometimes that congestion can be so severe it leads into a sinus infection. And people who are prone to asthma can provoke an asthma exacerbation.”

The allergist says over-the-counter medications like pills and nasal sprays are effective in treating the symptoms, but there are other treatments.

“Allergy-immunotherapy shots, sometimes just called allergy shots, are an old therapy but a very effective one,” Dr. Marshall said. “So I think if the regular kind of medications aren’t cutting it, you might talk to an allergist about allergy shots.”