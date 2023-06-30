HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new report shows the City of Houston as one of the best cities to celebrate the 4th of July. In the top 20, Houston is one of the best places to celebrate the most star-spangled occasion compared to the 100 largest U.S. cities. In the report, WalletHub undergoes 18 key elements ranging from average beer and wine prices to the duration of fireworks shows to the Fourth of July weather forecast.

According to the report, fireworks top the list along with 5-star hotels, followed by dining and affordability to spend the weekend. On the other hand, in place 44th, Houston is averaging in beer and wine prices as well as distance to walk to tourist areas.

Here are the results of the report for how Houston ranks:

44th – Avg. Beer & Wine Prices

39th – Walkability

1st – Legality of Fireworks

3rd – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

21st – Fourth of July Popularity

14th – Average Hamburger Cost

1st – Prevalence of Affordable 4.5+ Star Restaurants