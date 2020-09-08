Houston Area Districts Starting School Today

KATY, Texas (CW39) – Thousands of students are heading back to school in the Houston area, including Katy ISD. The district is expecting more than 40,000 students to return to their designated campuses and nearly 43,000 to continue on with virtual learning.

Many other local area school districts will welcome students back to school today, including Tomball ISD, Sheldon ISD, Channelview ISD, and Galena Park ISD.

Katy ISD is opening up two new schools for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter is getting a look at the brand new McElwain Elementary School. Jordan High School is also brand new for this school year. Both projects were part of the 2017 bond.

