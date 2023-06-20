HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Houston Area Urban League’s (HAUL) is celebrating its 55th year anniversary of serving the community through economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights.
HAUL is a non-profit organization that empowers Black and other marginalized communities t o secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights. The organization offers several programs and initiatives to eliminate disparities in education, employment, healthcare and more to make sure all individuals have access to equal opportunity and success.
Houston Area Urban League Last week, one of the oldest social justice organizations hosted a luncheon and conversation to how our community can advance equity this year and beyond. Event speakers included:
- Judson W. Robinson III, President & CEO of Houston Area Urban League
- Julie Sudduth, PNC Regional President
- James E. Harris, H-E-B Sr. Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity
- Alex Obregon, Comcas Texas VP of Finance
- Myra Caldwell, CEO & Founder of Caldwell Consulting Services
“HAUL acknowledges the inherent significance of empowering individuals to influence their own
trajectories, championing their civil liberties, and cultivating an environment of equitable
treatment within the community. We convene each year for this luncheon discussion to magnify
our resolve for justice, civil rights, equality, diversity, and inclusion. When we do these things, we
set the stage for racial equity, social parity, the opportunity for wealth generation, and
community stabilization. That is the aim of a caring community,” President & Chief Executive Officer of the Houston Area Urban League, Judson W. Robinson III said.
The event honors Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. The event served as an opportunity to honor the true meaning of Juneteenth and showcase the progress the Houston community has made to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.
To learn more about HAUL, visit the website here.