HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Houston Area Urban League’s (HAUL) is celebrating its 55th year anniversary of serving the community through economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights.

HAUL is a non-profit organization that empowers Black and other marginalized communities t o secure economic self-reliance, parity, power, and civil rights. The organization offers several programs and initiatives to eliminate disparities in education, employment, healthcare and more to make sure all individuals have access to equal opportunity and success.

Houston Area Urban League

Houston Area Urban League Last week, one of the oldest social justice organizations hosted a luncheon and conversation to how our community can advance equity this year and beyond. Event speakers included:

Judson W. Robinson III, President & CEO of Houston Area Urban League

Julie Sudduth, PNC Regional President

James E. Harris, H-E-B Sr. Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity

Alex Obregon, Comcas Texas VP of Finance

Myra Caldwell, CEO & Founder of Caldwell Consulting Services

Houston Area Urban League

“HAUL acknowledges the inherent significance of empowering individuals to influence their own

trajectories, championing their civil liberties, and cultivating an environment of equitable

treatment within the community. We convene each year for this luncheon discussion to magnify

our resolve for justice, civil rights, equality, diversity, and inclusion. When we do these things, we

set the stage for racial equity, social parity, the opportunity for wealth generation, and

community stabilization. That is the aim of a caring community,” President & Chief Executive Officer of the Houston Area Urban League, Judson W. Robinson III said.

Houston Area Urban League

The event honors Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. The event served as an opportunity to honor the true meaning of Juneteenth and showcase the progress the Houston community has made to promote equality, diversity and inclusion.

To learn more about HAUL, visit the website here.