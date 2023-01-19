HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston AutoBoative Show, which brings together the best of two shows, the 67th Houston Boat Show and the 40th year of the Houston Auto Show, returns to NRG Center on January 25-29.

For just one ticket, guests can experience the latest in cars, trucks, boats, and outdoor activities at the largest show of its kind in the U.S. After exploring all the pontoons, bay boats, wake boats, bass boats, sport fishers, RVs and more, take a test drive in the latest vehicles from Ford, Subaru, Toyota, VW, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. Plus, browse the newest technology and designs of nearly 500 vehicles from more than 30 auto brands. This unique opportunity lets attendees truly experience and learn about all the latest models and comparison-shop across many brands.

This year, the electric vehicle revolution has zoomed into the Houston AutoBoative Show. Evolve Houston will host an EV showroom featuring various electric vehicle models and informative content from their partners. Attendees curious about what it is like to drive an EV should also participate in the all-electric ride-and-drive experience to test drive the Ford Lightning, VW ID4 and various other models.

Swedish technology company X Shore, the world’s leading supplier of electric boats, will also make a splash at the show with the unveiling of its latest, award-winning model. The X Shore 1, which received the Gold prize at the 2023 German Design Awards, will make its Texas debut at the Houston AutoBoative Show as the second stop in its North American unveiling. X Shore’s award-winning flagship model, the Eelex 8000, will also be showcased at the show.

More than 200 boats from 30 Houston area dealerships will be on site for the AutoBoative Show representing the latest models, technology and trends in the industry, along with electronics, rods and reels and tons of fun accessories. All boats and RVs at the show will be for sale.

To learn more about boating and boating safety, representatives from Texas Parks & Wildlife and the United States Coast Guard will be on hand. For family fun, the kids can go fishing for rainbow trout at the Fish-O-Rama or learn some great casting techniques from live fishing demonstrations with expert angler Chuck Devereaux at the 5,000-gallon, 40-feet-long Bass Tub.

Additional activities for the family include: experiencing an off-roading test drive through Camp Jeep or sampling brews at the Beer Garden. You can also satisfy the urge to shop with more than 250 vendors within the Boat Show and Auto Show areas.

Discounted pre-sale tickets are available before January 24th at www.AutoboativeShow.com for $15, plus service fees, and children under five are free.