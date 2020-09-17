Houston-based singer Michelle Raymon helps with food giveaway

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston-based Columbian vocalist Michelle Raymon took part in the final week of the food giveaway that has been going on throughout the summer at Imagen Venues off the Eastex Freeway.
The food giveaway was started to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Thursday, volunteers have helped pass out two local vegetable boxes and two gallons of milk to more than 3,500 families. The event is part of the USDA’s Farmers-To-Families program.
The final food giveaway is set for Thursday, September 17th from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. or while supplies last. The address is 11903 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039.
