HOUSTON (KIAH) — Get ready for the butterflies! The Houston Botanic Garden and Open Dance Project will show its ‘Flutter The Monarch Butterfly Project’ performance in October. The performance will run for two afternoons on Saturday, September 30- Sunday, October 1, 2023 at the Susan Garver Family Discovery Garden from 4-7 p.m.

The event celebrates the monarch butterfly’s 3,000-mile southern migration that passes through Texas every Fall. Visitors will find three butterfly installations by local sculpter Meredith Tucker where the garden added its permanent art collection over the summer. Open Dance Project company will have a series of three half-hour immersive contemporary dance performances in interactive costumes created by Houston artist, Natasha Bowdin. Music will be by sound artist, Lynn Lane, director of Transitory Sound and Movement Collective.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 30, 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, 4-7 p.m.

WHERE: Houston Botanic Garden, One Botanic Lane, Houston, TX 77017

TICKETS: $15/General Admission, $10/Artist/Child/Student

*Garden members can use the free admission benefit associated with their membership level

You can find more information and purchase tickets at www.opendanceproject.org.