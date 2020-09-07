Houston caterer and church team up to help Lake Charles residents

Nusky’s Fine Catering in Stafford & Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church head to Lake Charles to Serve 800+ hot lunches to People recovering from Hurricane Laura at noon this Labor Day.

Stafford, Texas (CW39) – Nuksy’s Fine Catering and volunteers from Lilly Missionary Baptist Church have teamed up to make and deliver 800 hot lunches to people recovering from Hurricane Laura.

Nuksy’s Fine Catering in Stafford & Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church are teaming up to serve 800+ hot lunches to people in #LakeCharles today as they continue to recover from #HurricaneLaura. ❤️ Hear from Chef Yo coming up on @CW39Houston! pic.twitter.com/3lUBRDIrBi — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) September 7, 2020

The volunteers started preparing the meals early Monday morning and plan to start serving the meals at noon at the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Service in Lake Charles.

We recovered from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Ike here in Houston. We know how it feels personally. This is a passion of love for us to come out and feed the community & encourage them. Yolanda “Chef Yo” Henry, Nuksy’s Fine Catering

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter caught up with the team before they headed to Lake Charles.

They’re off! The team from Nuksy’s Fine Catering is on the road to Lake Charles. They plan to serve hundreds of hot lunches to folks recovering from #HurricaneLaura. The meal will be served at the SW Louisiana Center for Health Service at noon. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/TyVbxLSv2p — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) September 7, 2020