Houston caterer and church team up to help Lake Charles residents

Stafford, Texas (CW39) – Nuksy’s Fine Catering and volunteers from Lilly Missionary Baptist Church have teamed up to make and deliver 800 hot lunches to people recovering from Hurricane Laura.
The volunteers started preparing the meals early Monday morning and plan to start serving the meals at noon at the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Service in Lake Charles.
We recovered from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Ike here in Houston. We know how it feels personally. This is a passion of love for us to come out and feed the community & encourage them.Yolanda “Chef Yo” Henry, Nuksy’s Fine Catering
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
CW39’s Courtney Carpenter caught up with the team before they headed to Lake Charles.
- Pres. Trump, Biden deliver Labor Day remarks as running mates visit Wisconsin
- #ICYMI – CW39 Labor Day edition
- Local Post-It Notes Artist Installation
- What happened at the Trump Boat Parade in Austin?
- Newsfeed Now: Oklahoma boy finds family; Hot air balloon celebration