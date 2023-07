HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was the Bayou City’s first when it was established back in 1947.

Three more area codes have since been added to the Greater Houston Area, but only the original — 713 — has its own holiday.

July 13, or 7/13, has become a day to celebrate city pride, and it’s also an opportunity to take advantage of special deals at lots of restaurants, bars, and attractions.

You’ll find a central theme within those deals.

Most of them including pricing of $7.13.