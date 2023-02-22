HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Friday, Feb. 24, Houstonians are invited to join the festivities and celebrate the city’s Western heritage at the Rodeo Roundup & Go Texan Day event. The free event will be held at Houston City Hall in Hermann Square at 11 a.m. and will feature Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Go Texan Day proclamation to kick off the celebration.

In addition to the proclamation, attendees will be treated to free chopped barbecue sandwiches provided by the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Committee. Live music will keep the crowd entertained, while a Texas Longhorn steer will be available for photos, giving everyone a chance to snap a picture with the iconic animal.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with Rodeo volunteers, who represent more than 100 committees and can provide insight into the annual Houston tradition. The event is free and open to all Houstonians, and attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their best Western attire to fully embrace the spirit of the day.

The Rodeo Roundup & Go Texan Day event is an unofficial kickoff to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and serves to promote Western heritage throughout the city. For more information on the event, visit RodeoHouston.com.