The decisions aligns with the CDC’s latest guidance to ease mask requirements for certain communities.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Face masks for Houston ISD students, faculty and staff are now optional after the district announced the end to its mask mandate starting on Tuesday.

HISD says the decisions aligns with the CDC’s latest guidance, saying healthy people, including school children, living in communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip can safely stop wearing masks.

HISD says masks are now optional at schools, facilities, and school buses.

Channelview ISD is also ending its mask mandate on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Both districts thanked students, staff and parents for their patience and support while making decision throughout the pandemic.

Here’s a full statement from Houston ISD on ending the mask mandate:

In alignment with CDC guidelines and consulting with local health partners, effective March 1, 2022, HISD is relaxing its mask mandate. Masks within HISD schools, facilities, and school buses will become optional. Anyone that may need an additional layer of protection or are exhibiting symptoms of a communicable disease are highly encouraged to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Our families, students, and staff have shown incredible patience, resiliency and grace these past two years as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is still circulating in our communities, but we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe. As we move through the phases of our pandemic response, HISD remains committed to providing sustainable safe in-person learning and working environments by focusing on our COVID-19 mitigation framework and highly encouraging our communities to leverage COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities.

To watch this announcement from HISD click this link.

Here’s a statement from Channelview ISD’s superintendent on ending the mask mandate:

After several discussions and much research, it has been decided that we will lift the mask mandate beginning Tuesday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. Masks will be strongly recommended for all students, staff and campus visitors. Until then, the mask requirements will remain in effect. We still strongly recommend all of our students wear masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Channelview ISD Board of Trustees discussed this decision at the called meeting on February 28, 2022. I am grateful to have a board that always acts in the best interest of students. This decision was not taken lightly. We took a close look at our daily COVID-19 dashboard and noticed that COVID cases in Channelview were declining significantly.

– Dr. Tory C. Hill, Superintendent of Schools

For more on Channelview ISD’s decision to end the mask mandate, visit the district’s COVID-19 update page.

Nationwide, other states are easing mask requirements throughout the month of March. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have announced that schoolchildren will no longer be required to wear masks starting March 12. New York governor Kathy Hochul announced its statewide masking requirement will end Wednesday.