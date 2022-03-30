HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston City Council voted unanimously to add e-cigarettes, vaping and other electric smoking devices to its public smoking ordinance, meaning that use of those devices are now prohibited in some public areas.

The city’s ordinances already prohibit smoking in enclosed public places or workplaces, within 25 feet of a building entrance or exit doors, outdoor arenas and outdoor seating areas of public spectator events and covered bus stops and light rail stops.

Smoking is permitted in private residences as long as they are not used as a childcare, adult day care or health care facility. Smoking is permitted inside retail tobacco stores.

The ban includes electronic cigarettes, electronic cigars, electronic cigarillos, electronic pipes, electronic hookah, vaping device, or any other product that utilizes aerosol liquid or vapor.