HOUSTON (KIAH) — City leaders in Houston are calling the delay of a water bill relief package disappointing.

The city council was supposed to vote on it Wednesday, but councilman Michael Kubosh blocked it because he said the proposals weren’t available to read until Tuesday afternoon.

The issue may be revisited next week.

Several Houstonians have complained about high water bills, usually coming from older meters that are not reading usage correctly. But city officials told our news partners that while 99% of the bills are correct, about 5,000 people a month have problems.

The city is working to fix the broken water meters but will take time.