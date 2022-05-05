HOUSTON (KIAH) — The city of Houston has added a new ordinance targeting the rise of thefts of catalytic converters in cars around the city.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and the city council unanimously passed an ordinance that they say will prevent reselling of stolen catalytic converters in the city by making it mandatory for anyone selling the auto part to show proof of ownership. Anyone who tries to sell a converter without proof will face a misdemeanor charge.

“People need to know that if you steal them, you will pay the price for it,” said Mayor Turner. “If you are going to do it, we are going to make it as inconvenient as possible for you.”

The ordinance will be effective in 45 days.

“There is no question the theft of catalytic converter leads to other violent crimes,” said Mayor Turner. “We are addressing this problem as part of the overall One Safe Houston initiative. We have passed an ordinance requiring some businesses to install cameras and exterior lighting, and working with Harris County, we passed the 10 percent bail bond measure. The catalytic convertor ordinance is another tool to drive down crime and create a safer city.”