HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Community College process tech students are getting ready for the start of their after-graduate careers in the petrochemical industry. It’s an industry where personnel must be highly trained to keep production processes safe and to quickly respond to incidents that happen in a manufacturing environment.

To prepare for work in the industry after graduation, HCC will be participating in the North American Process Technology Alliance (NAPTA) Troubleshooting Skills competition. An HCC Global Energy Center of Excellence (COE) student from the process technology team qualified to participate and will advance to the final round of the NAPTA Troubleshooting Skills Championship against teams across the country.

The competition will take place April 21-22 at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology at San Jacinto College. Students will also get a chance to participate in mock interviews, share resumes and network with petrochemical employers. Judging will be based on skills, knowledge, and teamwork of advanced process technology students preparing for graduation. Teams will be required to solve petrochemical problems using industry software. Students will be judged by representatives from the industry.

President of HCC Northeast, Dr. Michael Edwards said, “We are so proud of our students and faculty. Their qualification to participate in the final competition shows that our program offers exemplary training, and our students are prepared with the necessary skills that meet industry standards.”

The goal of the NAPTA competition is to help new technicians to become safer employees in the field, better their critical thinking skills, and introduce them to real-world, process scenarios that include diverse teams.

Team coach and Program Chair for process technology, Dr. Azita Hosseini said, “It is impressive that our team could pass the qualifying round and go to the final step. This is an excellent opportunity for them to meet other students and coaches from different colleges, and gain firsthand simulator practice,”

The competing team members are Gavin Gravitt, Daylan Alexander, Desmon Usher and alternate, Collin Stroman.

For more information about the competition and the HCC Global Energy Center, visit the website here.