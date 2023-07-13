HOUSTON (KIAH) — July is Disability Pride Month and one local company in Houston is embracing those living with disabilities to ensure they have a fair chance at employment and pay.

Endeavors Unlimited helps unify families and communities that may have been torn apart due to poverty, unemployment or neglect by providing solutions and resources for earned income.

This is possible due to programs that help support children, families, veterans, those struggling with disabilities that help them grow in their professional careers. Based on the U.S Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, the Americans With Disabilities Act protects people with disabilities from discrimination like their employment opportunities.

Van Bui is an employee here at Endeavors Unlimited and she’s deaf. She says that her hope is that others living with disabilities never feel limited to go after opportunities. She has been with the company for five years and started as a janitor and got promoted to an area manager.

To learn more about Endeavors Unlimited and the opportunities available, visit the website here.