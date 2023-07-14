HOUSTON (KIAH)— Liftoff Houston is a competition that helps new entrepreneurs kick start their new businesses through free programming, financial counseling and mentorship. Winners will receive $10,000 to help their startup business.

Back for its 11th year, the competition will help fund winners based on three categories-Innovation, Product and Service. It’s sponsored by Capital One Bank and administered by the Houston Public Library and the Office of Business Opportunity. Since its start, Capital One has invested over $310,000 in startup funding to winners.

“For 11 years, Liftoff Houston has empowered participants to achieve financial mobility through entrepreneurship,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “These participants have become key drivers to the success of Houston’s economy, and they have contributed to our communities by creating jobs and by providing much needed goods and services.”

Applications officially opened yesterday and will close on August 4 at 4 p.m. Here are the eligibility requirements:

You must have verifiable income that doesn’t exceed $10,000

Must have a business idea or your business must have only been operating for less than one year

You must live within the City of Houston Limits and if your business has a location, it must be within the city as well

Even if you aren’t eligible, you can still participate in the Educational Pathway Only track to get access to educational and mentorship resources through the program. “This year’s competition will prove to be another exciting year of opportunity for Houstonians who are ready to move their plans of business ownership forward,” said Dr. Rhea Brown Lawson, director of the Houston Public Library. “We are pleased to join OBO, Capital One and a host of other partners in supporting their development and dreams through the provision of free library services and access to business and investment reference resources, state of the art technology, and high-speed Wi-Fi.”

Business owners that have gone through the program and competition have started businesses in industries such as retail, merchandise, labor, consulting, software, hardware, market businesses, hospitality, tourism, health and fitness, education, finance, technology, and logistics.

To apply, visit here for the application.