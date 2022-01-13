HOUSTON (KIAH) — A girl under 10 years old is Houston’s youngest confirmed pediatric COVID-19 death, according to the Houston Health Department.

According to Houston Health, the child had underlying health conditions and died in mid-October at a local hospital. Doctors were not able to identify the variant of virus that infected her.

The department want everyone to remember that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

People ages 5 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine while people ages 18 and up are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Booster shots are available to people ages 12 and up.