HOUSTON (KIAH) — A girl under 10 years old is Houston’s youngest confirmed pediatric COVID-19 death, according to the Houston Health Department.
According to Houston Health, the child had underlying health conditions and died in mid-October at a local hospital. Doctors were not able to identify the variant of virus that infected her.
The department want everyone to remember that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death.
People ages 5 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine while people ages 18 and up are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Booster shots are available to people ages 12 and up.
