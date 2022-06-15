HOUSTON (CW39) As summer temperatures rise, so does the cost of staying cool indoors. That’s why, for the 17th consecutive year, Reliant’s Beat the Heat program is back. The service helps Houston-area residents stay cool and save money by managing their electricity use during the hot summer months ahead. As prices continue to rise in every area of the economy, programs like these will be more critical than ever to provide seniors and vulnerable residents the support they need throughout the summer.

On Thursday, June 16, the City of Houston and Harris County Precinct 2 to mark the official launch of Reliant’s Beat the Heat program this summer, announcing Reliant’s, City of Houston’s and Precinct 2 plans for Beat the Heat cooling centers this summer.

Reliant’s donation of $75,000 to provide portable air conditioning units to Houston residents through Harris County Area Agency on Aging and Precinct2gether, will also be announced.

The announcement will include tips and information from Houston Health Department to help residents stay safe during extreme temperatures. Also, information sessions related to safety, public health, energy assistance and conservation. Furthermore, information on Reliant bill payment assistance and flexible payment options for qualified customers in need.

Across Texas, Reliant has provided more than $14 million to help Texans who need assistance with electricity costs through the CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program since 2002. Anyone who needs help paying their electricity bill this summer can call 2-1-1 within Texas or visit 211texas.org. Reliant customers can also contact us 24/7 through a number of convenient ways, including at 1-866-222-7100, via online chat, or on the Reliant app.