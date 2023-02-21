HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is back with his family after almost getting stuck in Mexico for years. Jaime Avalos, a so-called “Dreamer,” wasn’t born here, but can stay in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) law because his parents brought him here as a child.

DACA is the American immigration policy that protects Avalos. It provides temporary protection against deportation for certain undocumented individuals who were brought to the United States as children, also known as “Dreamers.” To be eligible for DACA, individuals must have arrived in the U.S. before the age of 16, and Avalos arrived as a child and lived in the U.S. continuously for at least five years after that into adulthood.

DACA may also required the individual to meet other criteria, such as having a high school diploma or GED. DACA recipients can apply for renewable two-year work permits and are allowed to obtain a Social Security number, a driver’s license, and access to other benefits.

However, when he visited Juarez, Mexico in August, a paperwork mistake got him banned from returning to the U.S. for a decade. Congressman Al Green from Houston and immigration attorney Naimeh Salem got involved and appealed to President Biden.

Avalos then got a personal parole, and as of Monday, he’s back home with his family in Houston.