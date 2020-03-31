Houston educators use 3D printers to make medical face shields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Schools aren’t meeting in person for now, but that is not stopping a group of educators at Harmony Public Schools in southwest Houston from continuing to make a difference.

Mehmet Gokcek is one of the educational engineers that is using the school’s technology to make medical face shields as our country is facing a shortage.

Gokcek said he felt led to help out after watching how COVID-19 was impacting Italy and as the number of cases continued to rise in the Houston area. "We just took it to ourselves to start prototyping different face shields that we've seen on the internet," explained Gokcek.

"Folks at the ER services and first responders, they need our help, they need the community's help, so we had to come out. There was just no way around it. Thankfully my colleagues answered the call," explained Gokcek.

Gokeck, a curriculum developer, one of his colleagues and three college interns are heading up their efforts. They are using 3D printers at the school's innovation lab to get the job done.

So far they've made forty-four masks. The masks will be donated to Harris County officials, possibly to be used by local first responders.

Currently, they are waiting on another shipment of plastic so they can continue making the masks. They are hoping to be able to produce 200 to 250 masks a week.

If you have 3D printer and would like to help them out, you can contact Gokcek at mgokcek@harmonytx.org.