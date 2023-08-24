HOUSTON (KIAH) — The City of Houston is entering its Stage 2 drought contingency plan, effective this Sunday, Aug. 27.

The plan calls for mandatory water conservation measures when there’s a significant drop in annual rainfall and higher-than-normal daily temperatures that lead to continued stress on the water system.

During this time, residents will need to repair water leaks, running toilets and check sprinklers.

Also, taking short showers and running dishwashers and washing machines sparingly is helpful.

“Houston Public Works asks the public to please do your part in helping us reduce citywide water use,” said Houston Public Works Director, Carol Haddock. “Our goal is to reduce water usage from all customers by 10%. Our crews are working diligently in conjunction with area contractors to repair water leaks across the city.”

During Stage 2, outdoor water use will be restricted except for the following time periods:

Between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. with the following schedule: Sundays and Thursdays for single-family residential customers with even-numbered street addresses. Saturdays and Wednesdays for single-family residential customers with odd-numbered street addresses. Tuesdays and Fridays for all other customers.



Any water customer who violates these watering times will be issued a written warning for a first-time violation. Any subsequent violations are subject to a fine up to $2,000 for each occurrence of the offense.

Find more details about the drought contingency plan here: City of Houston’s Drought Contingency Plan