HOUSTON (KIAH) – A faith-based group is awaiting the arrival of Ukrainian refugees to arrive in our area. Interfaith Ministries says Houston is one of the largest refugee centers in the nation.

In the coming weeks, the United States is expecting the arrival of 100,000 Ukrainians. Of that number, a total of five local resettlement agencies expect between 6,000 to 8,000 thousand refugees.

Back in March, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S will accept thousands of refugees from Ukraine. Over 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the Russian invasion began in February. This created the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Martin Cominsky, president and CEO of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, said the organization works closely with the refugee families for about six months.

During this transition period, the group will help Ukrainians find jobs, schools for their kids, and other resources to be successful.

Cominsky said Houston’s economy is strong enough to handle any group of refugees that come to the area.

Houston is a diverse community and I think this is an opportunity to show and share that diversity and respect for people of all backgrounds. To welcome people whose lives have been disrupted needlessly, sadly now need to rebuild their lives here. Martin Cominsky, President, and CEO of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston

Cominsky says this is a community-wide effort. volunteers are needed to help prepare housing, meals, and resources for these families.

Not only are we trying to help them through their trauma. Through leaving a country that was – a couple of months ago was safe and wonderful and beautiful and having to move their family to the United States is a big challenge. Martin Cominsky, President, and CEO of Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston

The CEO of Interfaith is also asking other faith-based groups and churches to adopt families and help provide support for Ukrainians during this transition.