Houston fast food workers hit the streets Tuesday to demand higher wages

This isn’t the first protest and it won’t be the last. These workers have no plans to stop “fighting for 15”.

HOUSTON (CW39) You may see some traffic in south Houston today, that’s because fast food workers are taking to the street to demand higher wages.

The federal minimum wage has been at $7.25 an hour since July 24, 2009. Even as cities, states and some corporations across the country have raised wages to $15/hr, Black and brown workers in Houston have been left behind because of preemption laws that block local governments from boosting pay, as well as the U.S. Senate’s failure to act on $15, according to work for $15 advocacy group.

Now, companies like McDonald’s are sounding the alarm about a nationwide shortage of individuals willing to work in fast food amid the lingering pandemic and longstanding issues in the industry, from wage theft to sexual harassment to violence on the job, according to work for $15 advocacy group.

WHO: Fast-food cooks and cashiers on strike

WHAT: Rally demanding $15/hr minimum wage for all workers

WHEN: Tuesday, July 20 at noon

WHERE: 2503 Almeda Genoa Rd. Houston, TX 77047

In addition to Houston, fast-food workers will go on strike in Asheville, N.C., Charlotte, Charleston, S.C., Detroit, Durham, Flint, Milwaukee and St. Louis, with additional protest actions taking place across the country, including in New York, D.C., Chicago and Nashua, N.H.

‘No One Wants to Work’

Fast-food workers will also call on McDonald’s, one of the largest and most powerful employers in the world, to immediately raise starting pay to at least $15/hr. The burger giant recently announced that it netted nearly $5 billion in profits in 2020 and paid out nearly $4 billion in dividends to its shareholders, according to work for $15 advocacy group