Houston fast food workers hit the streets Tuesday to demand higher wages

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fast food workers “fight for $15″

This isn’t the first protest and it won’t be the last. These workers have no plans to stop “fighting for 15”.

HOUSTON (CW39) You may see some traffic in south Houston today, that’s because fast food workers are taking to the street to demand higher wages.

The federal minimum wage has been at $7.25 an hour since July 24, 2009. Even as cities, states and some corporations across the country have raised wages to $15/hr, Black and brown workers in Houston have been left behind because of preemption laws that block local governments from boosting pay, as well as the U.S. Senate’s failure to act on $15, according to work for $15 advocacy group.

Now, companies like McDonald’s are sounding the alarm about a nationwide shortage of individuals willing to work in fast food amid the lingering pandemic and longstanding issues in the industry, from wage theft to sexual harassment to violence on the job, according to work for $15 advocacy group.

WHO: Fast-food cooks and cashiers on strike

WHAT: Rally demanding $15/hr minimum wage for all workers

WHEN: Tuesday, July 20 at noon

WHERE: 2503 Almeda Genoa Rd. Houston, TX 77047

In addition to Houston, fast-food workers will go on strike in Asheville, N.C., Charlotte, Charleston, S.C., Detroit, Durham, Flint, Milwaukee and St. Louis, with additional protest actions taking place across the country, including in New York, D.C., Chicago and Nashua, N.H.

‘No One Wants to Work’

Fast-food workers will also call on McDonald’s, one of the largest and most powerful employers in the world, to immediately raise starting pay to at least $15/hr. The burger giant recently announced that it netted nearly $5 billion in profits in 2020 and paid out nearly $4 billion in dividends to its shareholders, according to work for $15 advocacy group

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

SCUD CLOUD - Mistaken for funnel clouds - Adam Kruger

LIVE LOOK: Jeff Bezos, guests at Blue Origin rocket launch

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin launch 8am July 20, 2021

Rain at times, dry weekend ahead - Adam Kruger

NEW Nexstar Prime-Time Lineup

Excessive rain risk levels, 3-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

Blue Origin on track for lift off Sharron Melton

Working in the Weather: Bayou Greenways

More rain in some spots overnight - Adam Krueger

Dangerous weather fueling wildfires

Saharan dust, Tracking the tropics - Adam Krueger

Houston Heat Island, 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Excessive rain outlook today, 102° heat index - Adam Krueger

Dangerous fire weather outlook - Star Harvey

Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

Worldwide rain

Welding School on Wheels - Sharron Melton

18-year-old to space

Weekend grilling forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss