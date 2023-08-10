HOUSTON (KIAH) — He’s been called “The Texas Bond King”. Now Gilbert Garcia says he wants to shake up the city and plans to run for mayor of Houston.

Garcia announcing Wednesday he is officially filing paperwork to participate in the mayoral election for the city of Houston.

Courtesy: Gilbert Garcia

Gilbert released his “Pledge to Houston” which outlines his plans for the first 100 days of his administration. His pledge targets the issues of public safety, transparency, infrastructure issues and eliminating “pay to play” practices.

Gilbert Garcia is the Managing Partner of Garcia Hamilton & Associates (GHA) in Houston, Texas. The firm manages over $21 billion in high quality bonds leading the Houston Chronicle to name him the “The Texas Bond King.” Gilbert is a native Texan, graduate of public schools, and first-generation college when he earned his B.A. in Economics from Yale University in 1985. After graduation, Gilbert joined Salomon in 1985 becoming its first Hispanic Vice President. In 1990, he returned to Texas and in 2002 he joined GHA and took over bond management duties with $200 million in assets. Gilbert became the Managing Partner in 2008 and the firm is 100% employee-owned and a certified MBE firm.

Gilbert and the firm have received numerous awards for performance and leadership from Institutional Investor Magazine, P & I Magazine, Houston Business Journal, National Association of Securities Professionals, Sponsors for Educational Opportunity, Houston Hispanic Chamber, Latino Leaders Magazine and many others. He served over 14 years as a trustee on two public pension funds. He served six years as Chairman of Houston Metro, improving the financials, implementing transparency reform, re-imagining the bus network and expanding light rail, earning various awards including Transit Agency of the Year for North America in 2015. He is a sought-after public speaker and has chaired numerous galas for many non-profits. Gilbert is an official CNBC Contributor and is regularly quoted regarding diversity issues in the financial services industry. He served on two SEC FACA committee and most recently led their Diversity & Inclusion effort.

Gilbert is married to DeeDee Garcia and they have four children, Andrew, Daniel, Ben and Juju. To learn more about candidate for mayor Gilbert Garcia or to read his “Pledge to Houston”, visit GarciaforHouston.com.