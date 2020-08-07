Houston Fire Captain Battling COVID-19

The Houston Fire Department shared this video on Twitter, showing family and friends surrounding the fire department to pray for Captain Tommy Searcy.

Our Prayers and thoughts for Captain Searcy and family believing for a speedy recover. Also Thanks to our brothers and sisters in the surrounding Fire Department for their prayers and support. #brotherhood @HoustonFire @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/8Cjl4wjHV0 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) August 6, 2020

He tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a week ago. According to a HFD Facebook post, Searcy’s oxygen consumption was 95%, which is good.

However, earlier this week he was admitted to the hospital, after having breathing trouble and shortness of breathe.

