Houston Fire Captain Battling COVID-19

The Houston Fire Department shared this video on Twitter, showing family and friends surrounding the fire department to pray for Captain Tommy Searcy.
He tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a week ago. According to a HFD Facebook post, Searcy’s oxygen consumption was 95%, which is good.
However, earlier this week he was admitted to the hospital, after having breathing trouble and shortness of breathe.
