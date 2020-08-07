Houston Fire Captain Battling COVID-19

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Houston Fire Department shared this video on Twitter, showing family and friends surrounding the fire department to pray for Captain Tommy Searcy.

He tested positive for COVID-19 nearly a week ago. According to a HFD Facebook post, Searcy’s oxygen consumption was 95%, which is good.

However, earlier this week he was admitted to the hospital, after having breathing trouble and shortness of breathe.

