HOUSTON (KIAH) — They’re simple devices that lots of people use to keep rooms in their homes warm, but they’re a potential fire hazard if not handled properly.

That’s according to the Houston Fire Department who urges users of space heaters to take some precautions — especially with a deep freeze in the forecast early next week.

“Space heaters need space,” HFD Public Information Officer Martee Black said. “Space heaters need about three feet from anything flammable.”

Something flammable too close to a space heater ignited early Wednesday morning at a house on Dulcimer Street in south Houston causing a fire that badly damaged the home.

In addition to that three-foot safety zone, Black recommends plugging space heaters directly into electrical outlets.

When using extension cords with space heaters, they can overheat and start fires.

Also, make sure the space heater is on a flat, level surface — and buy one with an automatic shutoff feature if you can find one.

And if you’re considering using your oven or your stove to heat your home, Black says — don’t do it.

“We suggest, in order to avoid possible carbon monoxide exposure, to never heat your home with a stove or an oven,” she said.