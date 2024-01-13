HOUSTON (CW39) — For eight years, the Houston Fire Fighters Union has struggled with the City over salaries. At times, it has become so heated, that fire fighters have left the city or left fire fighting all together.

But, now the union believes there’s been a change.

Newly elected Houston Mayor John Whitmire made a promise. To drop the lawsuit the city had against the fire fighters union. Within days of taking office he did just that.

Now, the fire fighters association says it sees light at the end of the tunnel that leads to better pay, benefits, and back pay for those who go into danger to help the entire community.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with the President of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association to talk about this nearly decade long fight. How it’s impacted fire fighters and the union, what this means that the litigation has ended, and the next steps to move forward as a city to compensate fire fighters for what they do.

