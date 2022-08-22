MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A Houston firefighter is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on crash on the way to work.

Firefighter Josh Farmer was heading to work around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning in his Ford F-150 pickup truck.

He was driving along FM 1485 at Lost Lake when police say a GMC pick-up truck crossed the center line and hit him head-on. The GMC truck then caught fire but was quickly extinguished.

The driver of the GMC pickup was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Farmer was transported to Kingwood Hospital where he has already been undergoing several surgeries.

We’re told he has a very long road to recovery with several fractured bones, a broken hip and fluid in his abdomen and nearly in his lungs.