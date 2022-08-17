HOUSTON (CW39) — A firefighter was hospitalized after an apartment fire in northwest Houston early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex at 3233 Mangum Road near West 34th Street.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital while battling that fire, with early reports that he was suffering from dehydration.

Firefighters and witnesses watch the fire at the apartment complex on Mangum Road. (CW39)

A total of five apartment units were destroyed, four by the fire and another by water, fire officials said.

All families were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported. Arson investigators are on the scene.

