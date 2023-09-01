HOUSTON (KIAH) — September starts Hunger Action Month across the United States. It’s an opportunity for the community to support and raise awareness for hunger.

The Houston Food Bank will host a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday with Houston Food Bank President and CEO, Brian Greene, Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Founder and Executive Director for Small Places and Finca Tres Robles Farms, Tommy Garcia- Prats, Soldier and Family readiness specialist for State Family Program Daniel DiLissio and more.

It will give supporters the opportunity to use their voice for change to better lives during Hunger Action Month and throughout the year. Government officials, farmers, partners and neighbors will be in attendance.

Supporters can do their part to help stop hunger by visiting houstonfoodbank.org to donate food or monetary funds and to volunteer in their communities.