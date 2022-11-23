HOUSTON (KIAH) —The city is gearing up for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade taking place Thursday morning.

Floats and cones are already being prepped early Wednesay morning — lining the streets to get ready for the big day.

There will be 14 unique and colorful floats, including the famous Tom Turkey and Santa Claus floats will be seen in action, along with 20 high flying balloons.

Of course, marching bands, drill teams, and music performances are expected but to top it all off.

Curtis ’50 cent’ Jackson will be this year’s grand marshal alongside Mayor Sylvester Turner.