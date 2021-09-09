Houston gives back to Hurricane Ida victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner organized the “Paying it Forward” with Love from Houston relief supply drive to help Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana. The drive was from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Hall. They were accepting nonperishable food, diapers, hygiene kits, baby food, cleaning supplies, water, pet food, and roofing supplies.

According to FEMA, more than 35,000 households have applied for “the blue roof program,” which supplies damaged houses with fiber-reinforced sheeting that will provide temporary protection from rain until permanent repairs are made. The supplies donated today will allow Louisiana residents to begin rebuilding their homes.

Mayor Turner says Texas and Louisiana have a very close connection.

They’ve gone through a lot of Hurricanes so have we, they talk about Hurricane Katrina we talk about Hurricane Harvey a lot of people contributed to us to help us through that. It is now our time to help out our brothers and sisters. Mayor Turner

If you are interested in helping victims you can reach out to the Houston Office of Emergency Mangement.