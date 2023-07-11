HOUSTON (KIAH) — With 713 Day only a day away, it’s only fitting that a group of Houstonians got together to share a $1 million scratch prize from the Texas Lottery!

A Houston entity named Dee Moe’s Best Buddies, LLC, has claimed a $1 million winning ticket in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called Million Dollar Loteria, the lottery said on Tuesday. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B store No. 630, which is located at 1701 W. Alabama Street, which is in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston.

This is the first of 10 $1 million prizes that will be claimed in Million Dollar Loteria, which offers more than $378.2 million in total prize money. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.29.