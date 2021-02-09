Houston Happenings: It’s National Pizza Day!

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s National Pizza Day! Pizza restaurants across the nation are celebrating with specials.

And as you eat your pizza, here’s some food for thought and fun pizza facts. According to Google Maps data throughout 2020, the top searched pizza place in nearly every state was either Domino’s or Pizza Hut with Domino’s the most popular in 31 states. Michigan and Ohio are the only states that didn’t have Pizza Hut or Domino’s as their top pizza destinations.

Google also found that California and New York were the only states where “vegan pizza” was among the top pizza-related searches on Maps.

Where is your favorite pizza place in Houston?

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!