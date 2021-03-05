Houston Happenings: Travel back in time to see prehistoric beasts at the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON — A brand-new, temporary exhibit is opening at the Houston Zoo!

TXU Energy presents Prehistoric Beasts offers guests an exciting opportunity to take an up-close look at the giant predators that once roamed the earth. From March 6th to September 6th, visitors can get face-to-face with more than a dozen prehistoric creatures, like an eight-foot-tall terror bird, a saber-toothed tiger with 11-inch-long canines, and T-Rex’s larger cousin Gigantosaurus. Never before seen in the U.S., these towering animatronic beasts are sure to amaze the entire family.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe give us a sneak peek inside of the next exhibit.

Along their journey, guests will spot the connections between animals at the Zoo and these prehistoric creatures. After experiencing the exhibit, visitors can see their modern-day descendants, including a Malayan tiger, green anaconda, black bear, and bald eagle.

Guests can see the wondrous beasts and save money with the purchase of a Value Pass. This pass includes general Zoo admission, unlimited walks through TXU Energy presents Prehistoric Beasts, a souvenir conservation bracelet, and unlimited rides on the Wildlife Carousel.

The Value Pass is $29.95 for adults and $25.95 for children. Online reservations are required for all guests and members. Guests 10 years old and younger must wear a mask, and CDC guidelines will be still be in place.

For all the details and to reserve tickets, visit www.houstonzoo.org.

