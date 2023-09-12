HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up quite the show on this Tasty Tuesday.

In today’s top talker, self-serve fountain drink stations at McDonald’s locations nationwide will soon be a thing of the past. The fast-food chain is phasing out soda machines in dining rooms across the U.S., the company told KTLA in a statement.

Barbeque lovers, this one’s for you! Hotel ZaZa Memorial City will host its first annual fundraiser Cook-Off on September 14. Houston’s top chefs will compete including Brandon Wilhelm and James Boatfiled representing Hotel ZAZA and Ara Malekian representing Harlem Road BBQ. They will compete alongside Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s 2023 Bar-B-Que Grand Champion, Jasper County Go Texan for a chance to win Best Slider Creation, which will be voted by you and local celebrities. Competitors will also have a chance to win Taster’s Choice. They’re LIVE in studio with all of the details.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.